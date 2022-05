Cycling

Giro d'Italia Highlights as Arnaud Demare steals Stage 6 in frantic finish

Arnaud Demare denied Caleb Ewan and Mark Cavendish by the slenderest of margins to take Stage 6 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia. Ewan looked to have won his shoulder-to-shoulder battle with Cavendish until Demare crept up on the outside to take his second win in as many days.

00:06:46, an hour ago