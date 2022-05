Cycling

Giro d'Italia Stage 12 highlights: Stefano Oldani wins from breakaway trio as Alpecin-Fenix take second win

Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Fenix) won from an unlikely breakaway triumvirate to secure his first professional victory on Stage 12 at the Giro d’Italia. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:31, an hour ago