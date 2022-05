Cycling

Giro d'Italia Stage 19 highlights: Koen Bouwman seals win after chaotic finish, as you were in GC

A tight ninety-degree bend caused chaos for the leading breakaway of five riders in a bizarre conclusion to Stage 19 at the Santuario di Castelmonte as Dutchman Koen Bouwman squeezed past Switzerland’s Mauro Schmid to take a second stage win on the Giro. The GC contenders all finished together ahead of Saturday’s five-star stage.

00:02:58, an hour ago