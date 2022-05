Cycling

Giro d'Italia Stage 5 highlights: Groupama-FDJ masterclass delivers Arnaud Demare to fine triumph

Groupama-FDJ pounced on the absence of Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan to propel Arnaud Demare to victory on Stage 5. Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) looked angry after finishing second, with Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel–Premier Tech) taking another podium in third. Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek–Segafredo), runner-up on Stage 4, kept the pink jersey.

00:06:56, 4 hours ago