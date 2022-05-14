Cycling

Giro d'Italia Stage 8 highlights: Mathieu van der Poel frustrated as Thomas De Gendt tees up his own win

Thomas De Gendt is back on his breakaway throne! The Belgian produced a sensational ride on Stage 8, dragging three novices into the sprint finale before blasting them all in the sprint. It was his first Grand Tour stage win since 2019 and his first at the Giro since 2012.

00:06:02, 19 minutes ago