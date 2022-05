Cycling

Giro d'Italia - ‘Very, very tired!’ – Bradley Wiggins on Mark Cavendish's state ahead of expected sprint finish

Bradley Wiggins was back on the motorcycle for Stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia, and he gave a quick update on Mark Cavendish’ status ahead of an expected sprint finish. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:59, 2 hours ago