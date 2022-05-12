Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) caused a stir with a cheeky attack at the start of Stage 6 at the Giro d’Italia – a move which initially caused confusion in the Eurosport commentary box.
On one of the flattest stages of this year’s race, the chance of a breakaway making it to the finish were close to nil.
So when the stage rolled out of Palmi on the Italian mainland, there was reluctance from anyone in the peloton – even the small Italian teams keen on air-time for their sponsors – to make an early move.
Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia Stage 6 LIVE - Can Cavendish and Ewan bounce back?
8 HOURS AGO
But the calm was all too much for one man.
Cort suddenly bolted towards the TV motorbike as he made a solo bid for freedom with the full 192km left to ride.
“This is interesting… Not a team I had down for the breakaway today,” began Hatch.
But the Dane was only messing around, unveiling a huge grin as he got up close with the camera bike before drifting to the side of the road.
“Ahhh, he’s having a laugh at us. EF Education-EasyPost, that would have been a turn up for the books,” continued a relieved Hatch.
“You imagine that they would be waiting and I think that’s exactly what they’re going to do. The rider there was just pulling our leg, it’s Magnus Cort. That really would have been a turn up for the books.”
Cort is EF’s sprinter so launching a sustained madcap one-man mission on a flat stage would be an incredibly reckless move – akin to Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) going for broke from the first pedal push.
He is expected to try his luck in a breakaway later in the race on a stage that suits his strengths.

Stage 5 highlights: Groupama-FDJ masterclass delivers Demare to fine triumph

- - -
Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia 2022 Stage 6 - Route map, how to watch as Cavendish goes for glory again
8 HOURS AGO
Giro d'Italia
‘It’s fuel for tomorrow’ – Cavendish ‘proud’ despite failed chase on Stage 5
20 HOURS AGO