Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2022: ‘It could have been a lot harder’ – Bradley Wiggins on Stage 15

Bradley Wiggins says some riders would have been fearing a tough day in the saddle ahead of Stage 15 at the Giro d’Italia – but unless they were in the breakaway, they would have had a relatively easy outing. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:08, 2 hours ago