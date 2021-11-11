Verona has been confirmed to host the final stage of the 2022 Giro d’Italia, with the full route now announced after it was teased throughout the week.

The 17.1km time trial, featuring an uphill section in the middle, will close the race on May 29. It had already been announced that the Hungarian capital Budapest would kick off the event on May 6.

The 2022 Giro will feature just 26.3km of time trialling, the lowest overall distance in the format since 1962.

In total, there will be seven stages set up for sprinters, six hill stages, six mountain stages and two individual time trials. Two of those sprint sections will be in Hungary, with the action hitting the Italian roads from stage four.

Some of the highlights of the route include a summit finish on Mount Etna, and a 200km stage over the Mortirolo which takes in 5,400m of climbs.

The Giro d'Italia 2021 started in pink for me in Turin and finished in pink for the team with Egan Bernal, it would be nice to repeat it again next year” said the world time trial champion, Filippo Ganna.

“After the sprint of the first stage, those who conquer the time trial in Budapest will probably wear the Maglia Rosa for a few days. Then the final time trial with the arrival at the Verona Arena will be spectacular as well as of course decisive for crowning the winner of the Corsa Rosa 2022. It will be a very interesting Giro.”

"The two time trials will have an important role to play: the first one because it should assign a new maglia rosa that could be worn for several days while the second one could be the decider of this Giro and will definitely change the general classification," said race director Mauro Vegni.

“This Giro has been developed in order to give the riders the opportunity to fight for the maglia rosa and GC from the very first few stages. It will be one of the toughest routes in recent years with almost 51,000 metres of elevation gain.”

Full schedule

Stage 1, May 6: Budapest – Visegrad, 195km

Stage 2, May 7: Budapest – Budapest, 9.2km (TT)

Stage 3, May 8: Kaposvar – Balatonfured, 201km

Rest Day, May 9

Stage 4, May 10: Avola – Etna, 166km

Stage 5, May 11: Catania – Messina, 172km

Stage 6, May 12: Palmi – Scalea, 192km

Stage 7, May 13: Diamante – Potenza, 198km

Stage 8, May 14: Napoli – Napoli, 149km

Stage 9, May 15: Isernia – Blockhaus, 187km

Rest Day, May 16

Stage 10, May 17: Pescara – Jesi, 194km

Stage 11, May 18: Santarcangelo di Romagna – Reggio Emilia, 201km

Stage 12, May 19: Parma – Genova, 186km

Stage 13, May 20: Sanremo – Cuneo, 157km

Stage 14, May 21: Santena – Torino, 153km

Stage 15, May 22: Rivarolo Canavese – Cogne, 177km

Rest Day, May 23

Stage 16, May 24: Salo – Aprica, 200km

Stage 17, May 25: Ponte di Legno – Lavarone, 165km

Stage 18, May 26: Borgo Valsugana – Treviso, 146km

Stage 19, May 27: Marano Lagunare – Castelmonte, 178km

Stage 20, May 28: Belluno – Passo Fedaia/Marmolada, 165k

Stage 21, May 29: Verona – Verona, 17.1km (TT)

