Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2022 route – From Hungary to Verona

Starting in Budapest and ending in Verona after winding its way up the boot of Italy from Sicily, the route of the 2022 Giro d’Italia features something for everyone. Six sprint stages, six hilly stages, two time trials, and six mountain stages – including summit finishes at Mount Etna, Blockhaus and Marmolada – make it a balanced, multi-faceted and rigorous parcours.

00:01:53, 24 minutes ago