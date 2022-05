Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2022 Stage 11 highlights: Emotional Alberto Dainese stuns big-hitters to take biggest win

Alberto Dainese sprung a big surprise to win Stage 11 and deliver a first victory for Italy at this year’s Giro d’Italia. The 24-year-old ripped past Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) to snatch victory, with Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) easing up after failing to find the perfect line. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:40, an hour ago