Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2022 Stage 15 highlights: Giulio Ciccone soars, Richard Carapaz breezes first day in pink

After the fireworks on Saturday, it was a far more relaxed outing on Stage 15 as the breakaway was allowed to stay clear. Giulio Ciccone ended his three-year wait for a third stage win at the Giro d’Italia after proving by far the strongest rider from a huge breakaway group. Richard Carapaz maintained his seven-second lead over Jai Hindley in the general classification ahead of the final rest day.

00:03:38, an hour ago