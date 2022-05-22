Premium Cycling Giro d’Italia | Stage 15 11:00-16:45 Live

92km to go: Life comes at you fast

From no break at all to a whopping great one in the space of a few minutes. There are now 27 riders more than two minutes up the road. Most teams are represented bar the big GC teams. Israel Premier Tech also appear to have missed out, again.

The best placed rider is Thymen Arensman at 11 minutes behind on GC. As it's obligatory to mention Mathieu van der Poel, whenever he is in the break, I will also note that he is in the break.

97km to go: Five more try their luck

Don’t speak too soon but, as the race passes through the narrow streets of the small town of Fenis, another small group has gotten something of a gap. They are…

Rémy Rochas (Cofidis)

Merhawi Kudus (EF Education Easypost)

Erik Fetter (Eolo Kometa)

Lawson Craddock (Bike Exchange - Jayco)

Thymen Arensman (Team DSM)

Behind there seems to have been a much larger lop off the front of the peloton itself. More as we figure it out.

102km to go: Diego Rosa dropped

That’s a strange one. The King of the Mountains, so lively throughout the first half of yesterday’s stage, doesn’t appear to have suffered a mechanical. Maybe he’s just suffering? He waves the camera moto away.

110km to go: “Now is a good time to go.”

Says our commentary team, before adding the qualification that that’s obviously easier said than done. Even if yesterday hadn’t been an utterly brutal one for everyone concerned, we’d still be two weeks into a Grand Tour. The rest day can’t come soon enough for some of this lot.

The elastic is stretching, but it refuses to snap. We’re barely 20km from the intermediate sprint point. Might as well just ride towards it together at this point.

Chute!

You may have caught whispers of an early crash involving our new maglia rosa, Richard Carapaz. Though not an entirely scurrilous rumour, it occurred at relatively low speed, with most caught up enjoying a soft horticultural landing and all getting back on their bikes.

Carapaz, Yates among riders involved in ‘clumsy’ crash

115km to go: It’s all coming back together…

Would you Adam and Eve it? After all the effort that five have put in, as hard as they’ve been working, the break is about to be reabsorbed by the bunch. Onto a somewhat more significant rise than they’ve been on so far, we can now expect another round of attacks, with perhaps a slightly higher chance of one of them establishing itself.

120km to go: A second group goes hunting

Alessandro De Marchi (Israel - Premier Tech), Davide Ballerini (QuickStep Alpha Vinyl) and Alessandro Covi (Trek Segafredo) have clipped themselves off the front. They’re 20 seconds behind the front five, with the peloton a further ten behind. Still the race refuses to settle down. 52kph the average speed so far for the stage. On these wide roads it’s hard for the likes of Ineos to form a barrage and block the road.

131km to go: Five riders off the front

And it’s several of the usual suspects, working reasonably well, with a lead of 10-15 seconds.

Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen)

Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane)

Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Anthony Perez (Cofidis)

Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal)

One of those, Kamna, is not like the others. If he can get up the road he could be a lot of help to Jai Hindley later in the stage. That’s a big if, though. Plenty of riders and teams still eager to make the jump the peloton, still strung out through the valley, isn't ready to sit up yet.

I can be your Giro, baby

Welcome to live coverage of Stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia 2022. If yesterday was a dance around the undulating skirt of the Alps, today sees the race make a beeline for the big mountains of the Valle d’Aosta. Although the climbing proper doesn’t come until km 94, the road rises steadily and consistently by as much as 250m until then. Not enough to cause any issues for this lot, but hardly easy on the legs either.

You join us 35km into the stage and a breakaway is still to stick. With the intermediate sprint arriving right at the foot of the category 1, Pila-les-Fleurs, the sprinters' teams have an interest in efforts to control things. There’s a reasonable chance of the race staying all together until then.

What happened yesterday?

Stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia promised much but managed to deliver even more.

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), who last Sunday seemed a spent force, rode a race of renewal to claim his second stage of this edition. Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) crossed the line in Turin a few seconds back and seized the maglia rosa from the shoulders of a formidable, but finally beaten, Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo).

After a blistering lone attack from Carapaz was thwarted by Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan), Yates turned the trio into a quartet before attacking near the summit of the final climb.

Yates soloed away to a fifth victory at the Giro to banish thoughts of his poorly knee, with Hindley winning the battle behind for second ahead of Carapaz to boost his own GC challenge.

Stage 14 highlights: Yates wins classic, Carapaz in pink as GC battle detonates

