10:35 - Cavendish among the early attackers

195km to go: The Dutchman has been joined by compatriot Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma), the Frenchman Nans Peters (Ag2R-Citroen), Belgium's Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Denmark's Chris Juul-Jensen (BikeExchange-Jayco) and - would you believe it - Britain's Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl). They open up a gap of around 15 seconds but behind there is much movement...

10:30 - Stage 16 under way!

202km to go: After a slight delay - you can't blame them for taking that neutralised climb slowly, to be fair - the flag goes down and the attacks start in earnest. And wouldn't you know... it's that man Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix who is the first to have a pop.

Sonny Colbrelli at the official start

The riders have stopped in Vobarno ahead of the official start today - and it's nice to see Italy's Sonny Colbrelli among the fans and VIPs on the side of the road. The Italian, who is currently taking a break from competing after his heart complications from the Volta a Catalunya, apparently went for a two-hour ride with his Bahrain Victorious teammates yesterday.

Jai Hindley: "I'm 100% ready"

Runner-up in the 2020 Giro d'Italia, Jai Hindley is currently seven seconds down in the general classification and his Bora-Hansgroge team will be looking to put the pressure on pink jersey Richard Carapaz today - as they did on Saturday, isolating the Ecuadorian and forcing him to go from distance on his own.

Asked by journalist Sophie Smith if he intended to become the first Australian to win the Giro d'Italia, Hindley came up with this gem: "For sure and 100 per cent. I’m not here to put socks on centipedes, Sophie! … I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think that the team could win."

I think "putting socks on centipedes" has just become my new favourite expression...

Richard Carapaz and Jai Hindley Image credit: Getty Images

Mortirolo on the menu in Stage 16

Today's 202km schlep features three Cat.1 climbs and an uphill bonus sprint which, to be fair, should be worth at least Cat.3 status. All in all there are 120pts up for grabs in the KOM classification and over 5,000m of climbing in total. That doesn't include the 200m of vertical ascent that takes place during this 9km neutral zone... The big-name climb today is the iconic Mortirolo, although it must be stressed that they're going up the "easier" side from Nonno...

Stage 16 profile, Giro d'Italia 2022 Image credit: Eurosport

Remaining 157 riders in the neutral zone

Just one withdrawal to bring you up to date with: Jonathan Caicedo pulled out over the rest day, which leaves his EF Education-EasyPost team with just five riders - the fewest in this race. Those riders who are still here are currently rolling through the 9km neutral zone after the town of Salo. There's a bit of sunshine piercing through the clouds but rain is forecast - although the big thunderstorms are not expected until after the finish...

Blazin’ Saddles: Can Bora hunt down Carapaz? - Things to look out for in Giro final week

What started over two weeks ago in Hungary is now just six days from completion, with the 2019 champion Richard Carapaz in the pink jersey by a slender seven seconds on Jai Hindley.

Will the Australian do better coming from behind than he did trying to hold on to pink in 2020?

Can Mikel Landa come to the boil? Will Mark Cavendish win another sprint? Felix Lowe with all the big questions here

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey competes during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 15 Image credit: Getty Images

