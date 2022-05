Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2022 Stage 18 highlights: Anger for the sprinters as Dries De Bondt wins from break

Dries De Bondt pulled off a surprise on Thursday as a plucky four-man break defied the peloton and the Belgian took a fine Stage 18 win in Treviso ahead of Italy’s Edoardo Affini, Denmark’s Magnus Cort and Italy’s Davide Gabburo.

00:02:33, 34 minutes ago