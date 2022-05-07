The Giro d’Italia is set to continue for Stage 2, although the race does not travel over to Italy until Tuesday, with Hungary hosting the early stages in this 2022 edition of the famous race.

Hungary has been welcoming the riders for the Grande Partenza at this, the opening Grand Tour of 2022. There are three stages in central Europe before the race heads to Sicily next week.

After what was a largely flat 195km route on Stage 1 from the capital to Visegrad, Stage 2 sees the riders negotiate a very short and sharp 9.2km individual time trial around Budapest.

With the GC favourites easing themselves in for what will be three gruelling weeks, it is now time for the fast and furious individual time trial which could seriously shake things up.

Biniam Girmay (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux) is bidding to become the first Black African rider to win a stage at a Grand Tour, although Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is the overall favourite.

STAGE 2 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

