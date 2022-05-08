The Giro d'Italia remains in Hungary for a third and final day for Stage 3 as the sprinters come to the fore as they battle for supremacy.

The 201km mostly flat stage from Kaposvar to Balatonfured is tailor made for the fast finishers with Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan among the favourites.

Mathieu van der Poel took Stage 1 and retained the maglia rosa after Stage 2 by finishing second in the Individual Time Trial won by Simon Yates.

A exciting day is on the cards as the riders say farewell to Hungary ahead of Monday's rest day to travel to Italy for Tuesday's first mountain stage in Sicily.

WHEN IS STAGE 3?

STAGE 3 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Stage 3, Giro d'Italia 2022 Image credit: Eurosport

