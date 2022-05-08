Premium Radsport Giro d'Italia | 3. Etappe 11:15-16:41 Live

Day three context

The Giro d'Italia remains in Hungary for a third and final day for Stage 3 as the sprinters come to the fore as they battle for supremacy.

The 201km mostly flat stage from Kaposvar to Balatonfured is tailor made for the fast finishers with Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan among the favourites.

Mathieu van der Poel took Stage 1 and retained the maglia rosa after Stage 2 by finishing second in the Individual Time Trial won by Simon Yates.

A exciting day is on the cards as the riders say farewell to Hungary ahead of Monday's rest day to travel to Italy for Tuesday's first mountain stage in Sicily.

Stage 2 recap

Team BikeExchange Jayco’s Simon Yates produced the time trial of his career to win stage 2 of the Giro d’Italia, and put himself in a strong position in the general classification going into stage 3. Mathieu van der Poel narrowly missed out on the stage win, coming in second to retain the maglia rosa.

Ahead of the stage, all the talk had been over whether or not the Dutch rider for Alpecin-Fenix could achieve back-to-back stage wins, or whether his compatriot, Tom Dumoulin, would be able to best him. The two were side-by-side in the final standings, but nobody could have predicted the incredible form of the British rider, who followed up on his strong time trial at Paris-Nice earlier in the Spring to prove that it was no fluke.

WHEN IS STAGE 3?

Tune in from 12:15-17:00 BST to watch Stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

STAGE 3 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Stage 3, Giro d'Italia 2022 Image credit: Eurosport

