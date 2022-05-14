Premium Cycling Giro d'Italia | Stage 8 12:15-17:00

Why is Stage 8 going to be 'absolutely bonkers?'

Ad

Saturday sees a short, sharp Stage 8 - a 153km traipse around Napoli - that will culminate in a sprint along the Via Caracciolo seafront after four laps of a 19km circuit between Bacoli and Monte di Procida. It contains 2,130 metres of climbing over an undulating terrain, so should be one for sprinters who are not averse to a little bit of climbing. Adam Blythe, speaking on The Breakaway, described the stage as "absolutely bonkers".

Giro d'Italia Opinion: Dumoulin’s fourth place to tee up Bouwman better than any win 14 HOURS AGO

"It is going to be brilliant," began Blythe.

"We're going to have a proper little one-day race. It is going to be fast, furious, with little laps, [there will be] climbs, descents. [Plus there are] terrible roads around Naples - there's dogs running everywhere as well, and there's garbage fires in the middle of the road. Everything is going to be absolutely bonkers.

"It's going to be like a little classic race in the middle of a Grand Tour. It's just going to be fast, furious, and I think it's going to be open to attacks, maybe even a sprint, maybe Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel–Premier Tech) might be there? Who knows? I'm rubbing my hands for it. I can't wait."

What happened yesterday?

The 2017 Giro champion was a key cog in the day’s breakaway and then battled back into contention on numerous occasions during a thrilling finale before helping to tee up Bouwman for the win. The 28-year-old Bouwman kicked clear from the wheel of his teammate to make light of the final double-digit ramp to the line and deny compatriot Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Italy’s Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) in Potenza.

The biggest win of Bouwman’s career was supplemented by the blue jersey after he secured maximum points over three of the day’s four categorised climbs – despite being distanced halfway up the final climb of the day following some scattergun attacks from both Mollema and Formolo.

It was the outgoing blue jersey of Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) who led the main field home just under three minutes in arrears as Spain’s Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) secured the race leader’s pink jersey, which at one point was in the virtual hands of that man Bouwman.

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia ‘Very different’ - Lloyd sounds warning after Dumoulin backed to enjoy ‘freestyle’ role 14 HOURS AGO