Premium Cycling Giro d’Italia | Stage 9 10:15-17:00 Live

10:45 - Stage 9 under way

Ad

191km to go: With the peloton passing under the entry sign into the town of Isernia, the flag drops and this tough ninth stage gets going. Five riders ping off the front from the outset with a host of others trying to bridge over on this very short flat section before the first climb.

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia 2022 Stage 9 - Route map, how to watch 'stuff nightmares are made of' 3 HOURS AGO

Last day in pink for Lopez?

The Spaniard is 38 seconds clear of Lennard Kamna on GC with Estonia's Rein Taaramae lurking in third and Guillaume Martin, after yesterday's exploits, up to fourth at 1:06 and ahead of Simon Yates, who is the best placed of the GC favourites at 1:42. It's going to be tough for Juanpe Lopez to retain his lead today. He could be waving goodbye to the pink jersey today...

Lotto Soudal mirror Jumbo-Visma to bounce back

Never mind it being a decade since Thomas De Gendt’s first Grand Tour stage win, it was just one day since we saw a rider celebrate fourth place with as much gusto as Harm Vanhoucke. Belgian veteran De Gendt’s victory from a four-man move in Naples – mirroring Jumbo-Visma’s coup a day earlier – saw Lotto Soudal get the stage win that has eluded them so far through sprinter Caleb Ewan.

It was a case of very recent history repeating itself on the sunny Campania coast yesterday with Lotto Soudal pulling off a near identical coup as Jumbo-Visma just 24 hours earlier. Seldom do you see riders finishing fourth from a four-man move cross the line with such beaming smiles on their faces – but this has now happened twice on successive days on the Giro.

Just as , Harm Vanhoucke did the honours for Thomas De Gendt in Naples – even if the latter had initially been working for the former in a thrilling game of cat and mouse in the streets of the pizza capital of Italy.

Lotto Soudal and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Image credit: Getty Images

Riders ready for hardest day so far in Abruzzo

Well, it’s certainly the hardest start to a Grand Tour stage we have seen in quite some time, with the road ramping up from the outset with a short Cat.3 climb followed by back-to-back Cat.2 ascents and separated with only very short descents. Those climbs all hit double digit gradients and they precede a long descent and some lumps and bumps ahead of the main course of the Passo Lanciano (10.3km at 7.6%) and the summit showdown on Blockhaus (13.6km at 8.4%).

GCN anchor Dan Lloyd – who hated these kinds of days during his time as a pro – tweeted this last night about what’s in store for the first hour or so today, citing the opinion of BikeExchange-Jayco DS Matt White:

It makes last week’s first summit finish on Mount Etna look like a walk in the park in comparison – and although there’s not as much total climbing as there was in that pulsating seventh stage on Friday, the climbs are far tougher and the gaps between the GC favourites will be much larger. No disrespect to Juanpe Lopez but it would be a miracle if the Spaniard is still in pink for tomorrow’s rest day…

Here’s the profile in full, described just now by Sean Kelly as "savage":

What happened yesterday?

Ten years after his historic win on the Stelvio, Thomas De Gendt soared to a second Giro d’Italia stage win with an emphatic victory on the streets of Naples thanks to a little help from his Belgian compatriot and teammate Harm Vanhoucke.

The Lotto Soudal duo were part of a four-man move that extricated itself from a stellar breakaway that featured a third Lotto Soudal rider in Sylvain Moniquet as well as the likes of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).

On an absorbing 153km circuit race that had the feel of a mini world championships, the day’s breakaway built up a maximum lead of over four minutes during four lumpy loops around Bacoli, the picturesque peninsula to the west of Naples.

How can I watch?

Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike.

Stage 9 profile and route map

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia 'Given up' to 'fastest here' – The extraordinary return of 'Thomas the Tank Engine' 15 HOURS AGO