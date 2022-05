Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2022 - ‘Still an opportunity to come back’ – Caleb Ewan not worried about getting dropped on Stage 5

Caleb Ewan (Lotto–Soudal) said that he was not concerned about getting dropped early on on Stage 5 of the 2022 Giro d’Italia, adding that he feels in good condition following Stage 4’s traipse up Etna. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:24, an hour ago