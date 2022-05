Cycling

Giro d’Italia 2022: ‘Tears to glory!’ – Santiago Buitrago roars to Stage 17 as Richard Carapaz clings to pink

Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) carved through the pack after a nasty crash to win Stage 17 at the Giro d’Italia as the top three on GC cemented their spots on the podium. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:09, 35 minutes ago