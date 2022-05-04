Cycling Giro d'Italia | Team presentation 17:00-18:30

On Wednesday from 5pm UK time you can enjoy free live coverage from the team presentation for the 2022 Giro d'Italia.

Starting in Budapest and ending in Verona after winding its way up the boot of Italy from Sicily, this year's race features something for everyone.

Six sprint stages, six hilly stages, two time trials, and six mountain stages – including summit finishes at Mount Etna, Blockhaus and Marmolada – make it a balanced, multi-faceted and rigorous parcours.

After three days in Hungary and two in Sicily, the riders edge north towards the usual high-altitude showdowns in the Alps and Dolomites ahead of a final-day time trial in Verona.

Playing out over 3,410 kilometres and including a total of 51,000 metres of climbing, the route favours attacking riders who are strong both against the clock and going uphill.

It promises to be a belter...

