WHEN IS THE GIRO D’ITALIA 2022?

The wait is almost over: the first Grand Tour of 2022 gets under way on Friday 6th May with the first of three stages in Hungary before La Corsa Rosa makes its way to the Italian mainland via a stint on the island of Sicily. The 105th edition culminates with a time trial in Verona on Sunday 29th May.

WHO’S RIDING?

Former champions Tao Geoghegan Hart, Richard Carapaz, Tom Dumoulin and Vincenzo Nibali are among the stand-out names on the provisional startlist of 176 riders for the Giro.

Italian veteran Nibali, the 2013 and 2016 champion, will co-lead Astana-Qazaqstan alongside the Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez; Dumoulin, the Dutch 2017 winner, makes his first Grand Tour appearance for Jumbo-Visma since his DNF in the 2020 Vuelta and subsequent sabbatical; while the 2019 and 2020 champions Carapaz and Geoghegan Hart are part of an Ineos Grenadiers longlist that also includes (at least, for now) the British young talent, Tom Pidcock.

A more likely push to become the third British winner in five years will come from Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), who finished third last year and famously came within two days of the overall win in 2018, only to lose the pink jersey the day Chris Froome put in his now legendary solo attack on the Colle delle Finestre.

Frenchman Romain Bardet (Team DSM) will hope to build on his recent triumph in the Tour of the Alps, while Bahrain Victorious boast two genuine contenders in the Spanish duo of Mikel Landa and Pello Bilbao. Podium finishers alongside the 2020 champion Geoghegan Hart, Australia’s Jai Hindley and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman will co-lead a strong Bora-Hansgrohe outfit that also includes the German pair Emanuel Buchmann and Lennard Kamna.

Other outsiders to consider include Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Britain’s Hugh Carthy and Colombia’s Esteban Chaves (both EF Education-EasyPost), the Portuguese all-rounder Joao Almeida and Italian climber Davide Formolo (both UAE Team Emirates), the experienced Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), and his fellow Italian climber Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo).

Dutch classics specialist Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is in line to make his Giro debut while the Hungarian grande partenza will be a huge motivation for Groupama-FDJ’s emerging star, Attila Valter.

Breakaway specialists Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Lilian Calmejane (Ag2R-Citroen), Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) will have earmarked a number of stages to stretch their legs, along with puncheurs like Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) and Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane).

In the battle for the ciclamino jersey, Australian pocket-rocket Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) leads a strong field of sprinters that also includes Britain’s Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Frenchman Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ), Italians Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech), Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), Alberto Dainese (Team DSM), Davide Cimolai (Cofidis) and Sacha Modolo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane), the Colombian Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Eritrean Grand Tour debutant Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Dutchman Cees Bol (Team DSM) and the versatile Dane Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost).

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GIRO ON TV?

Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, discovery+ and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike.

WHO WON THE MAGLIA ROSA LAST YEAR?

Colombia’s Egan Bernal became the third rider from Ineos Grenadiers or Team Sky to secure the maglia rosa in four years after a dominant performance, picking up two stage wins along the way. A slight wobble on the penultimate stage almost reopened the door to Italian veteran Damiano Caruso, but Bernal held on to take the spoils by 1:29 over his Bahrain Victorious counterpart, with Britain’s Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) completing the podium.

Slovakia’s Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the maglia ciclamino, Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2R-Citroen) won the polka dot jersey, and Bernal also doubled up with the white jersey in his Giro debut. The race was bookended with emphatic time-trial wins from Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers, one of three riders alongside teammate Bernal and sprinter Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) to pick up two stage wins.

WHAT’S THE ROUTE FOR 2022?

Starting in Budapest and ending in Verona after winding its way up the boot of Italy from Sicily, the route of the 2022 Giro d’Italia features something for everyone. Six sprint stages, six hilly stages, two time trials, and six mountain stages – including summit finishes at Mount Etna, Blockhaus and Marmolada – make it a balanced, multi-faceted and rigorous parcours.

After three days in Hungary and two in Sicily, the riders edge north towards the usual high-altitude showdowns in the Alps and Dolomites ahead of a final-day time trial in Verona. Playing out over 3,410 kilometres and including a total of 51,000 metres of climbing, the route favours attacking riders who are strong both against the clock and going uphill.

Stage 1: Budapest – Visegrad, 195km, flat

Stage 2: Budapest – Budapest, 9.2km, ITT

Stage 3: Kaposvar – Balatonfured, 201km, flat

Rest Day: Avola, Monday 9th May

Stage 4: Avola – Etna (Rif. Sapienza), 166km, mountains

Stage 5: Catania – Messina, 172km, flat

Stage 6: Palmi – Scalea (Riviera dei Cedri), 192km, flat

Stage 7: Diamante – Potenza, 198km, intermediate

Stage 8: Napoli – Napoli, 149km, hilly

Stage 9: Isernia – Blockhaus, 187km, mountains

Rest Day: Pescara, Monday 16th Pescara

Stage 10: Pescara – Jesi, 194km, hilly

Stage 11: Santarcangelo di Romagna – Reggio Emilia, 201km, flat

Stage 12: Parma – Genova, 186km, intermediate

Stage 13: Sanremo – Cuneo, 157km, flat

Stage 14: Santena – Torino, 153km, mountains

Stage 15: Rivarolo Canavese – Cogne, 177km, mountains

Rest Day: Salo, Monday 23rd May

Stage 16: Salo – Aprica, 200km, mountains

Stage 17: Ponti di Legno – Lavarone, 165km, mountains

Stage 18: Borgo Valsugana – Treviso, 146km, flat

Stage 19: Marano Lagunare – Santuario di Castelmonte, 178km, mountains

Stage 20: Belluno – Marmolada (Passo Fedaia), 167km, mountains

Stage 21: Verona – Verona, 17.1km, ITT

WHO’S GOING TO WIN THE MAJOR JERSEYS?

Refreshingly, there doesn’t seem to be an out-and-out favourite for the maglia rosa which should ensure some exciting and unpredictable racing over the three weeks. Richard Carapaz, Simon Yates, Alejandro Valverde, Tom Dumoulin, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Vincenzo Nibali all know what it’s like to win a Grand Tour – although it will be hard to gauge their condition until we see how they fare on that first mountaintop showdown on Etna in Stage 5.

After crashing out last year, Mikel Landa may feel that he’s never had a better chance at winning a three-week stage race – although the likes of Romain Bardet, Wilco Kelderman, Miguel Angel Lopez and Pello Bilbao could also feel the same.

Veterans Nibali and Valverde are probably too old to be a serious factor over the three weeks, while there are serious question marks over Dumoulin and Geoghegan Hart since their first and last Grand Tour wins. That would leave the smart money on a pink jersey battle between the Olympic champion Carapaz and Britain’s Yates, with Landa and Lopez perhaps joining the party provided they can avoid hitting the deck and, in the Colombian’s case, limit his loses on the two short time trials.

Bardet and Bilbao’s form at the Tour of the Alps suggests they should not be discounted; both riders will be targeting a top five or perhaps even the podium, ditto Joao Almeida, who finished sixth last year and fourth in his 2020 debut.

In the sprints, Caleb Ewan looks by far the strongest – and his Lotto Soudal team need the wins if they want to avoid relegation from the WorldTour. It will be interesting to see if Messrs Gaviria and Demare can get back to winning ways in Grand Tours, while a first stage win on the Giro since 2013 for Mark Cavendish would bolster his slim chances of making Quick-Step’s team for the Tour.

Italy’s Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo) looks like a good horse to back for the polka dot jersey, with Australia’s Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) and Germany’s Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) worth watching. For the white jersey, Joao Almeida (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) has the edge over his teammate Andrea Baglioli and potential debutant Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

IS THERE A WOMEN’S RACE?

Yes, but not at the same time as the men’s race. The 33rd edition of the Giro d’Italia Donne – formerly known as the Giro Rosa – will take place later in the summer. Starting in Cagliari on Thursday 30th June and ending in Padua on Sunday 10th July, the longest-running stage race on the women’s calendar will play out over 10 stages on a 1002.6km route that includes forays in the Apennines, Alps and Dolomites.

After the retirement of defending champion and four-time winner Anna van der Breggen, all eyes will be on her fellow Dutch star Annemiek van Vleuten, back-to-back winner in 2018/19, as the Movistar veteran bids to take a third title in a race that is back on the UCI Women’s World Tour calendar after last year’s criticised downgrading to a 2.Pro-level status.

