The Giro d’Italia remembered Wouter Weylandt as the race returned to the Passo del Bocco – 11 years after he tragically died on the descent.

Flowers were placed at a memorial besides where he had the fatal accident. He was 26.

After the accident on Stage 3 in 2011, the following stage was neutralised with his Leopard Trek team-mates fanning across the road to cross the finish together.

It is the first time the Giro has been back to the Passo del Bocco since the tragedy and there are a handful of riders in the pack who were racing that day, including Vincenzo Nibali, Mark Cavendish, Dario Cataldo, Richie Porte and Josh Van Emden, as well as Eurosport pundit Robbie McEwen.

No one has worn Weylandt's 108 bib since that terrible day in respect to the fallen rider.

