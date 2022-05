Cycling

Giro d’Italia Stage 16 highlights: Jai Hindley reels in Richard Carapaz in GC battle; Jan Hirt wins

Jai Hindley chiselled away at the overall lead of Richard Carapaz as Jan Hirt secured the biggest win of his career in a Stage 16 thriller. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:39, 37 minutes ago