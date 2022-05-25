Premium Cycling Giro d'Italia | Stage 17 11:15-16:45

STAGE 16 RECAP

Ad

Runner-up the last time the Giro d’Italia tackled the mythical Mortirolo in 2019, Jan Hirt (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) went one better this time around with a fine solo win in Aprica after holding off a late charge from fellow escapee Thymen Arensman (Team DSM).

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia Stage 17 - Route map, how to watch as three seconds separate top two 11 HOURS AGO

As the rain started to fall in the Italian Alps, Czech climber Hirt and Dutch youngster Arensman were the last two riders from a large 24-man break that held off the charge from the GC favourites, led home by Australia’s Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) after a thrilling sprint for third place against the maglia rosa, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Hindley pipped the 2019 champion for the final four bonus seconds to cut the Ecuadorian’s lead to just three seconds in the standings. Portugal’s Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) battled to defend his place on the podium after a late acceleration by fourth-place Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) on the Cat. 1 Valico di Santa Cristina climb lit the torch paper in the select group of favourites inside the final 10km of the 202km stage from Salo.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan) traded places with fellow Italian veteran Domenico Pozzovivo (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and moved into the top five after his trademark attack on the descent of the Mortirolo resulted in his countryman hitting the deck. Pozzovivo fought back for 12th place on the stage, one place behind Spain’s Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), who also took a tumble on the final climb following a touch of wheels with teammate Landa.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GIRO ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?

The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike. Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, discovery+ and GCN+, bookended by, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike.

WHEN IS STAGE 17?

Tune in from 10:45-16:45 BST to watch Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. Watch uninterrupted coverage on discovery+ , or watch from 11:15 on Eurosport 2.

-- -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia Opinion: And then there were four… Why Bora must now back Hindley 12 HOURS AGO