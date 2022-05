Cycling

‘Hahaha… no’ – Lennard Kamna claims of ‘secret agreement’ on Etna dismissed at Giro d'Italia

The pact appeared simple enough on Stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia: Lennard Kamna would help Juan Pedro Lopez guarantee the leader’s jersey by driving a fast pace to the finish in return for winning the sprint unopposed. And while both those things happened, it did not go entirely as you might expect... The Breakaway gang dissect an unusual finish on Mount Etna.

00:01:32, 4 hours ago