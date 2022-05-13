Mark Cavendish’s hopes of further wins at the Giro d’Italia have suffered a huge blow after his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl leadout rider, Michael Morkov, withdrew from the race with a fever ahead of Stage 7.

Cavendish and Morkov have formed a formidable alliance since the Brit’s arrival at Quick-Step last year, combining to win Stage 3 at the Giro and four stages at the 2021 Tour de France.

Ad

“At the advice of the team’s medical staff, Michael Morkov won’t start today’s Giro stage after developing fever overnight,” Quick-Step said in a statement.

Giro d'Italia Giro d’Italia Stage 7 LIVE – Expect GC fireworks as 4500m elevation awaits 2 HOURS AGO

The 36-year-old still has ambitions of being selected for the Tour in July, although his Giro appearance suggests team-mate Fabio Jakobsen is in pole position for Quick-Step's sole sprint spot.

“Fabio and myself have supported each other so much the last [few] years. It’s the last thing I want and the last thing he wants," said Cavendish.

“The one thing that scares me about all this is for any sort of rivalry to be created between us because we’ve been there for each other.

“Obviously, I only know that from experience from knowing what happens - when the press want to create a rivalry. It's not really that nice."

'It's the last thing I want' - Cavendish opens up on rivalry fears with Jakobsen

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia 2022 Stage 7 - Route map, how to watch as GC battle looms 4 HOURS AGO