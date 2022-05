Cycling

‘He couldn’t eat, he was awake all night’ – Romain Bardet hailed as a ‘fighter’ after abandoning

Team DSM’s Matt Winston broke down the severity of Romain Bardet’s illness after the Frenchman abandoned the Giro. The Pink jersey contender Bardet abandoned with illness. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:19, 34 minutes ago