Cycling

‘He didn’t put a foot wrong’ – Bradley Wiggins reacts to ‘incredible’ Jai Hindley win at Giro d’Italia

Jai Hindley became the first Australian to win the Giro d’Italia – proving his near-miss against 2020’s depleted field was no fluke. Bora-Hansgrohe carved apart the GC battle on the penultimate stage on Saturday, cracking pre-race favourite Richard Carapaz in the mountains as Hindley opened up a 1’25” lead heading into Sunday. This time there would be no final-day heartbreak for Hindley.

00:02:12, an hour ago