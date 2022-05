Cycling

‘He doesn’t care about that jersey’ – Why Mark Cavendish turned down intermediate sprint on Giro d’Italia

Mark Cavendish declined to contest the intermediate sprint on Thursday, suggesting he was conserving his energy for Stage 13.

00:01:34, an hour ago