Cycling

‘He had kind of given up’ – Thomas De Gendt rolls back years with breakaway victory at Giro d’Italia

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) appeared to have “given up” before his explosive victory at the Giro d’Italia on Stage 8, according to Dan Lloyd, who was delighted with the Belgian's return to form in Italy. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:39, an hour ago