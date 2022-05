Cycling

‘He knows there’s another chance’ – Robbie McEwen on Mark Cavendish’s Giro d’Italia hopes

Mark Cavendish's disappointing outing on Stage 5 at the Giro d'Italia will be "fuel" ahead of Thursday's largely flat stage, according to 12-time Giro stage winner and Eurosport cycling expert Robbie McEwen. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

