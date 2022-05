Cycling

‘He looks empty emotionally’ – Breakaway gang on Caleb Ewan struggles at Giro d’Italia after latest failure

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) has cut a lonely figure during the Giro d’Italia and is without a stage win at this year’s race. He is now expected to leave to focus on the Tour de France. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

