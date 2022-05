Cycling

‘He looks nervous’ – Bradley Wiggins on Richard Carapaz lone attack at Giro d’Italia

Bradley Wiggins continued to give insight from the motorbike at the Giro d’Italia, with the 2012 Tour de France champion suggesting Richard Carapaz looked “nervous” as he made a solo break on Stage 14 at the Giro d’Italia.

