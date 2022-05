Cycling

'He's proven he can go' - Breakaway team back Cavendish for Tour de France selection

Adam Blythe and Robbie McEwen believe Mark Cavendish's Stage 3 win at the Giro d'Italia is proof that he is still good enough to go to the Tour de France this year. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

