Cycling

Helicopter captures Giro d’Italia trophy speeding along in train window

There was a surprise sighting during Stage 10 at the Giro d’Italia after a helicopter captured the Endless Trophy being sped along by train. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:29, 32 minutes ago