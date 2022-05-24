Bahrain Victorious team-mates Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa crashed into each other on Stage 16 at the 2022 Giro d’Italia – with the former stacking it and requiring a push-start from spectators to re-join the race.

Bahrain upped the tempo on the final climb towards Aprica as the Spanish pair attempted to reignite their GC hopes, but when Landa moved slightly to avoid a photographer he accidentally clipped his colleague Bilbao and sent him tumbling.

“He’s down, he’s down!” cried Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary.

Landa was forced to unclip as he shot an apologetic look towards his team-mate, while Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) and Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) were forced to take evasive action.

Bilbao was quickly back on his feet as he yelled “push, push!” at nearby fans, who obliged by thrusting him back towards the maglia rosa group.

“That could have caused all sort of problems. It certainly disrupted his rhythm for a moment,” added Hatch.

Bilbao managed to quickly latch back on to make it an eight-strong group again, but it was not long before he was spat out the back when Landa – keen to make a nuisance of himself again – went on the attack.

Hindley finished the strongest of the select group to claw valuable bonus seconds back on race leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), with Landa finishing in the same time to keep his aspirations alive. Hindley is three seconds back on Carapaz, with Almeida at 44" and Landa at 59".

