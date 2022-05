Cycling

‘He’s down’ – Pello Bilbao crashes into team-mate Mikel Landa, fans give him push start at Giro d’Italia

Pello Bilbao crashed into Bahrain-Victorious team-mate Mikel Landa during an awkward moment on Stage 16 at the Giro d’Italia. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:14, an hour ago