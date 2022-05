Cycling

‘His best performance’ – Juan Pedro Lopez hailed after surviving Blockhaus in pink at Giro d'Italia

Juan Pedro Lopez's lead in the general classification may have been slashed to 12 seconds after the fireworks on Blockhaus, but it was a tremendous achievement just for him to keep pink after a brutal day on the bike.

00:01:40, 26 minutes ago