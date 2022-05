Cycling

'Holds on to pink in style' - Matthieu Van Der Poel finishes strong second in Stage 2 Time Trial

Mathieu Van der Poel finished second in the Individual Time Trial on Stage 2 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia but remains the maglia rosa. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:47, 16 hours ago