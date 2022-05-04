Mark Cavendish says he has been blown away by the reception he has received from the Hungarian supporters and hopes to add to his stage win tally ahead of the Giro d'Italia.

Cavendish, who has 15 career Giro d'Italia stage wins, will ride at the 105th instalment of the Giro after a nine-year hiatus.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider is part of a team that has won 26 stage victories with 14 different riders. The Manxman believes the team can build on their previous success.

"It's nice to be back," Cavendish told a boisterous crowd at the official team presentation.

"It's been nine years since I raced. It's a race I love and what an incredible opportunity it is to start here in Hungary.

"The crowd is amazing. I didn't realise cycling was so big here but to see so many people out.

"Not just for me and my team, but the whole peloton it's an honour to be here. Thank you for the welcome and hopefully we can get a win for you."

Alpecin-Fenix's star man Mathieu van der Poel is confident he and his team have what it takes to make "the dream come true" of winning the opening stage in Hungary.

"We did the last part of the stage from Friday and I think it should be possible," he said.

"There are a lot of other riders who can win as well but we're going to try and make a dream come true again."

There will be no Tom Pidcock, while Tao Geoghegan Hart and Egan Bernal are absent through illness and injury respectively, but Richard Carapaz heads a strong Ineos Grenadiers team.

The 2019 winner, who will be bidding to help lead Ineos to a third successive victory, cannot wait to get started.

"I'm really excited and happy to be here," the 2020 Olympic road race champion said.

"It's a really special race for me. We've got a really good team and I'm really looking forward to getting going."

Team Jumbo-Visma's Tom Dumoulin made no secret what is aims at the Giro d'Italia are.

He said: "I feel super excited to be back and my ambitions are clear. I want to go for GC and we will see where it leads us."

The 2022 edition of Giro d'Italia gets underway on May 6 and finishes on May 29.

Giro d’Italia 2022 route – From Hungary to Verona

