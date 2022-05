Cycling

‘I can’t believe it happened!’ – Alberto Dainese on shock Stage 11 win at Giro d’Italia

Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) sprung a huge surprise to win the Stage 11 sprint to deliver a first victory for Italy at this year’s Giro d’Italia. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:35, 2 hours ago