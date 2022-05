Cycling

‘I have some issues with my back’ – Tom Dumoulin opens up about injury at Giro d’Italia

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) revealed he is struggling with a back complaint after a low-key day in the saddle at the Giro d'Italia.

00:01:11, 2 hours ago