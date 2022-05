Cycling

'I just caught Nibali chatting to Landa!' - Wiggins speculates on Vincenzo Nibali & Mikel Landa collaboration

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan Team) and Mikel Landa (Team Bahrain Victorious) may be preparing a two-pronged attack on Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), that is according to Bradley Wiggins. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:55, an hour ago