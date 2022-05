Cycling

'I'll die for the jersey tomorrow!' - Jai Hindley ready to do everything to seal 2022 Giro Italia victory

Hear from new 2022 Giro d'Italia leader Jai Hindley as he reflects on his move into pink after Richard Carapaz cracked, as well as his desire to see home the victory and become the first Australian to win a Grand Tour. Stream the 2022 Giro d'Italia and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

00:01:43, an hour ago