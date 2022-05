Cycling

‘I lost my mind’ – Juan Pedro Lopez admits he angrily threw a bottle at rival at Giro d’Italia

Juan Pedro Lopez kept the maglia rosa for another day at the Giro d'Italia, but he was on the verge of tears as he said sorry for a flash of anger on Stage 9. Lopez admitted to throwing a bottle at Sam Oomen.

00:03:21, 2 hours ago