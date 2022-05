Cycling

'I love this bit' - Matteo Sobrero gets pink carpet treatment after destroying time trial at Giro d’Italia

Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco) produced an outrageous performance in the final-stage time trial at the Giro d’Italia. The Italian was given the pink carpet treatment after topping the charts to the delight of the home crowd in Verona. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:43, 11 minutes ago