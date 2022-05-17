The Breakaway. Biniam Girmay is the newest star of cycling after his historic win at the Giro d’Italia , with Robbie McEwen saying he is “in awe” of the Eritrean on

Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) hinted at his potential with a fine win at Gent-Wevelgem in March and a string of top-five finishes at the Giro, before producing the biggest performance of his career on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old was forced to fight through the pack in the closing kilometres on Stage 10 after briefly going the wrong way on a descent – but his superb Intermarche team delivered him back to the front.

It came back to a bunch sprint as Girmay launched first and saw off Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who sat up to salute the Eritrean as he crossed the line. It was the first time a Black African rider had won a stage at a Grand Tour.

"What a performance, a team performance,” said Sean Kelly on Eurosport commentary.

“Girmay just kept his cool. Van der Poel waited and kicked but Girmay was impressive with the power he had to get to the line. Van der Poel just knew he wasn't going to come over to him and he just accepted defeat.”

He was pictured leaving the hospital in Jesi with a bandage across his left eye, with his team set to make a decision on his future participation in the race on Wednesday morning.

But the immediate focus was rightly about his trailblazing victory, which saw him move within three points of Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in the race for the maglia ciclamino jersey.

"A lot of people picked him going into this stage to win this one but it makes it no less exciting for him to do it... That was incredible," said Robbie McEwen, a 12-time stage winner at the Giro.

"We've already seen a number of riders come from Eritrea and make it into WorldTour teams but this will really open the floodgates and encourage a whole new generation to take up cycling with the evidence there is a life plan to it and there is somewhere to go.

"If no-one is inspired by that, I'm not talking just in Eritrea, I'm talking worldwide, then they won't be inspired by anything.

"Apart from the story and the emotional side, and Girmay taking the cycling world by storm, watching as a pure cyclist, the way he executed it... He gave Van der Poel every chance to pass him and he just couldn't. The pure power Girmay displayed, I'm in awe."

